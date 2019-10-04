Genelia Deshmukh, as an actress, was last seen in Tere Naal Love Hogaya, a Hindi film which released in 2012. The same year, she was seen in Na Ishtam, a Telugu film. The same year she got married to Riteish Deshmukh and since then, she said 'good bye' to work. She was seen in a couple of films in which she did a cameo appearance. She gave birth to two boys and she is busy taking care of them. Recently, she was seen at the Lakme Fashion Week and IIFA Mumbai.

After a long time, the actress has given an interview to a popular YouTube channel where she spoke a lot about her present life, her work, kids and she went down her memory lane and became nostalgic. Genelia got married when her career was in the peak stage and had back to back films in her career.

So when asked whether she has any plans of making a comeback to films, she said, "I so much want to get back to work. I am just waiting to get the right role. I got a few offers from many filmmakers but nothing interested me. I am looking for film where I get to do something like Sridevi did in English Vinglish. I so love that film. I can't play a bubbly teenager anymore and so, I have to find the perfect role for my comeback. I hope I will get one soon."

In this interview, she said she is enjoying being a homemaker and a mother of two. She said she feels lucky to have married to someone like Riteish and says she is god's favourite child and so, he has always given her the best in everything.

"I am a full time homemaker and I am proud of it. I think there's some more time to get back to work. My elder son goes to school at 8 am and comes home at 3 pm. Younger one goes at 9 am is back home by 12 pm. So the younger need me more than the elder one. So once they are don't need much of time, I will do something for myself," she added.

She was one of the most popular heroines back then, especially in Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam, which was with Riteish Deshmukh. Immediately after it, she worked with director Shankar for her Tamil debut Boys and with Surya Kiran for Telugu debut Satyam. She became popular after doing the role of Haasini in Bommarillu and is still known with the same name among her fans.