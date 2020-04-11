Genelia D'Souza aka Genelia Deshmukh was once a top name in South Indian film industry. She was known for bubbly-girl roles and enjoyed a huge fan following among youths.

Wherever she went, huge crowd used to gather to get a glimpse of the actress. On one occasion, an expected thing occurred from her side when a pervert inappropriately touched her. The incident occurred in Vijayawada in Andhra.

Showroom Inauguration

In November 2010, Genelia was in Vijayawada to inaugurate the new showroom of Kalamandir in Besant Road. As the news ]was out that the 32-year old will be in town, a huge crowd had gathered at the venue to see their favourite actress.

As soon as Genelia stepped out of her car and arrived at the showroom, people went berserk and the cops and security people had tough times in controlling the crowd. At this moment, a miscreant got closer to her and reportedly touched her.

Genelia Slaps

Genelia felt uncomfortable and instantly slapped him. The cops, then, took the pervert into their custody. The incident occured when the actress was prepping up for the release of her film Orange in which she had paired up with Ram Charan Teja.

Not her alone, there were many actresses who had landed in such situation, but had not dared to slap. Genelia stood different and her gesture had won a lot of appreciation from her fans.

However, the spokesperson of the actress had denied that she had slapped him. "Genelia never slapped the fan. What actually happened was that her fans were terribly excited to see her, they began pushing each other just to get a glimpse of her, and this particular fan came a little too close to her. Nothing more, as Genelia managed to move away quickly," the spokesperson was quoted saying.