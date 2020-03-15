Over the years, we have seen the advertising industry coming up with many troubling and insensitive ads in the name of humour and entertainment.

While few such ads deserve to be in a legal soup, there are a few which are dragged to the court unnecessarily. And one such advertisement was that of Fastrack featuring Genelia D'Souza and Virat Kohli.

Fastrack had signed on Genelia and Virat for their new set of campaigning and advertisements. For one such ad, Genelia was seen as an air-hostess trying to seduce Virat Kohli, who was playing a pilot.

Genelia was seen locking the cockpit and seducing Virat who refuses to pay attention. However, with a little bit of time, the duo engages in suggestive love-making inside the cockpit, while the flight is put on auto-pilot.

The ad received backlash from aviation and several industries for its insensitive way of putting passengers' life to risk for humour. The ad featuring Genelia and Virat drew ire for being insensitive towards human life and several cases were filed against it. However, no case could hold its ground.

Virat and Anushka

While there was one advertisement which landed Virat in trouble, there was another where he found his soulmate. It was on one of the ad shoots of a shampoo brand where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met each-other. Sparks flew instantly and the duo decided to keep in touch.

Things soon escalated and rumours of the two being more than just good friends started doing the rounds. And the rest is just history!

In a candid chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, Anushka revealed a lot about Virat and her personal life and how they keep themselves detached from the work they do.

She had revealed that not only the two prefer staying away from the limelight once their work is done but are also quite spiritual. She added that the two of them don't bring their work home and for them, their acting and sports is a duty which they finish and come back home to find solace in each other.