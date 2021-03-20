Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples in the industry today. The two often share glimpses of how romantic, real and mushy their marital life is. The two have been happily married for close to a decade and make our belief in the foundation of marriage, strong. However, there are times when the two face similar situations like normal couples do. And Genelia recently shared a glimpse of that.

Genelia D'Souza shared a video from an awards show where the couple met Preity Zinta. The video shows Genelia greeting Preity and Riteish then greeting the actress too. However, Deshmukh kept kissing Preity on her hands over and over again during their pleasantry exchange. The camera then pans to Genelia, who was first seen smiling and later looked not-so pleased with the whole situation. Genelia herself took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, "Wanna know what happened back home?" In the continuation of the video, Genelia is seen punching towards Riteish (into the camera). Well, Genelia's reaction is quite relatable for her fans too.

Talking about how their love story blossomed, Genelia had once said in an interview that she refused to talk to him initially. She told BollywoodBubble, "Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn't look at him and talk to him, so I didn't. He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn't feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister's son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking and then we never stopped for the next 18 years."

Genelia and Riteish are one of the most inspiring couples in the industry. And we hope the two stay as strong and in-love forever.