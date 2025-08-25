Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised significant concerns over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed the resignation to health reasons, but Gehlot has termed this development as "unprecedented" and suspects a cover-up by the government. The abrupt nature of the resignation has left the nation in a state of speculation and concern, as the circumstances remain unclear.

Gehlot expressed his disbelief on social media platform X, highlighting the unusual nature of the resignation. He stated, "Look, you must have come across such an example for the first time, not just in the country but in the world. Someone holding such a big post, called the Vice President of the country, works till 5 P.M., takes meetings, and suddenly resigns at around 8 P.M. and disappears."

This sudden departure has led to questions about the true reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation, as no official clarification has been provided by either the government or the Vice President himself.

The lack of transparency has only fueled further speculation. Gehlot pointed out that when ministers resign, they typically explain their reasons in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. However, in this case, no such explanation has been forthcoming.

Gehlot emphasized the public's concern, stating, "The whole country is asking where he has gone. This is setting a strange example for the entire world. To avoid his disrepute, Amit Shah ji has now come up with a new statement that he resigned due to health reasons."

Gehlot questioned why neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister nor any minister went to meet the Vice President after his resignation if it was indeed a health issue. He argued, "When no one even asked about his health, how can you say he resigned because of it? You are confusing the people of the country. But they will not be confused. The whole country wants to know how the Vice President suddenly disappeared."

This incident has drawn parallels to other historical events where sudden resignations or disappearances of high-ranking officials have led to public outcry and demands for transparency. In many cases, such events have been followed by political upheaval or significant changes in government policy. The current situation with Vice President Dhankhar's resignation has the potential to become a similar turning point, depending on how the government chooses to address the concerns raised by Gehlot and the public.

The resignation has also sparked a broader discussion about the role of transparency and accountability in government. In a democratic society, the public has a right to know the reasons behind significant political decisions, especially when they involve high-ranking officials. The lack of information in this case has only served to undermine public trust in the government and raise questions about its commitment to transparency.

