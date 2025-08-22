Sharad Pawar Declines Support for NDA's VP Candidate

In a significant political development, Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction), has firmly declined to support the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, in the upcoming Vice Presidential election. This decision was communicated to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had reached out to Pawar seeking his party's backing for Radhakrishnan. Pawar's refusal is rooted in ideological differences, as he stated, "I had received a call from the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who sought our party's support for NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential election. However, I have told him that it will not be possible as it will be ideologically against."

The Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, has become a focal point of political maneuvering, with the opposition bloc INDIA, of which NCP (SP) is a part, fielding former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy as their candidate. Pawar emphasized the unity within the opposition, stating, "The election for the post of Vice President is being held. For this, we (INDIA Bloc) have held meetings and discussed two to three names, and later everybody agreed on the nomination of former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy, who has already filed his nomination papers."

Pawar's decision not to support Radhakrishnan is also influenced by past events during Radhakrishnan's tenure as the Governor of Jharkhand. Pawar recalled an incident involving the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the Raj Bhavan, despite Soren's appeal not to be arrested there. "Our party cannot support the person who uses power in such a manner; he cannot be supported," Pawar added, highlighting the ideological chasm between his party and the NDA's candidate.

Opposition's Unified Stand

The refusal to support Radhakrishnan is not isolated to the NCP (SP). Pawar mentioned that Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray was also contacted by CM Fadnavis for support. However, Thackeray indicated that he would discuss the matter with his party leaders before making a decision. Pawar noted, "I spoke to Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut, and he also discussed it. At that time, he also informed that his decision and ours are the same (Shiv Sena UBT cannot support Radhakrishnan)."

Despite the ruling NDA alliance having a numerical advantage in the electoral college, Pawar expressed confidence in the outcome of the election, suggesting that the result might be different from what the numbers suggest. "Even if the ruling NDA alliance has more votes, we will see it, but on the request of the Chief Minister, I have informed that party cannot support Radhakrishnan," he stated.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, on his part, acknowledged the discussions with both Pawar and Thackeray, stating, "I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar regarding the Vice Presidential election. I requested them to support the Governor of Maharashtra, who is himself a voter of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray told me that he will discuss with his party leaders before making a decision, while Sharad Pawar said that since the opposition party has its own candidate, he will be with them."

NDA's Candidate and Political Dynamics

The NDA's choice of CP Radhakrishnan as their Vice Presidential candidate was announced by BJP president JP Nadda during a press conference following the party's Parliamentary Board meeting. Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader, has previously served as a Member of Parliament and as Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Radhakrishnan's "dedication, humility, and intellect," underscoring his long-standing grassroots work in Tamil Nadu.

In a related development, Pawar lauded Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his "vote chori" campaign in Bihar, which he described as a significant political movement. "Rahul Gandhi is being praised in Bihar, which is a state with economic problems and other state-specific issues. Rahul Gandhi is getting a huge response in Bihar. However, politically, Bihar is conscious," Pawar remarked. He also criticized the Election Commission for not taking a firm stand, stating, "We do not expect much from the Election Commission. Rahul Gandhi brought all this truth to the fore, but it started in Bihar. According to Rahul Gandhi, 140 people are living in one house in a slum."

The Vice Presidential election has historically been a platform for political alliances and ideological battles. In the past, similar situations have arisen where opposition parties have rallied around a common candidate to challenge the ruling party's nominee. The current scenario echoes the political dynamics of previous elections, where ideological differences and strategic alliances played a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

Electoral College and Strategic Campaigning

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with a total strength of 781 members. The majority mark required for a candidate to win is 391 votes. While the NDA commands significant support, the opposition's unity and strategic campaigning could influence the election's outcome.

As the election date approaches, the political landscape is expected to witness intense lobbying and negotiations, with both sides aiming to secure maximum support. The outcome of this election will not only determine the next Vice President but also reflect the prevailing political sentiments and alliances within the country.