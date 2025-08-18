Who is CP Radhakrishnan, NDA's pick for vice president? backed by Shiv Sena, NCP

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. This decision has received backing from key political allies, including the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), marking a strategic move by the NDA ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls.

Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his party's support for Radhakrishnan's candidacy, highlighting his extensive experience in parliamentary work and administrative knowledge. Shinde stated, "On behalf of the Shiv Sena party, I announce support for the candidacy of the respected Radhakrishnan, who has long experience in parliamentary work as a Member of Parliament and deep knowledge of administrative work as a Governor."

He further emphasized that the nomination honors an experienced, wise, honest, and patriotic personality in the political field, predicting a successful tenure for Radhakrishnan as Vice President.

Similarly, NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended his congratulations to Radhakrishnan, expressing confidence that his long-standing experience and dedication would enrich the high constitutional office. Praful Patel, NCP's Working President and MP, also voiced his support, acknowledging Radhakrishnan's contributions in public life and suitability for the Vice Presidential role.

The announcement of Radhakrishnan's nomination was made by BJP chief JP Nadda, who highlighted Radhakrishnan's 40-year political career and his various roles, including serving as the Governor of Jharkhand and holding additional charge of Pondicherry. Nadda expressed hope for a consensus in the Vice Presidential election, indicating that the BJP would engage with opposition leaders to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to commend Radhakrishnan's grassroots work in Tamil Nadu and his dedication to community service and empowering marginalized communities.

Modi stated, "In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility, and intellect." Radhakrishnan's political journey began at the age of 16 when he joined the Jan Sangh. He later became the secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu and was elected as an MP from the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency in 1998 and 1999. His tenure as Governor of Jharkhand was marked by significant contributions to tuberculosis eradication and grassroots governance.

The decision to nominate Radhakrishnan is seen as a strategic move by the BJP, particularly in the context of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. The BJP's introduction of a three-language curriculum has been a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu, where the ruling DMK opposes what it perceives as "Hindi imposition."

AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan described the nomination as a "strategic and clever move" that demonstrates the BJP's inclusive attitude. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with the NDA's combined strength in both houses of Parliament standing at 422, surpassing the majority mark of 394. This numerical advantage positions Radhakrishnan favorably against the opposition candidate.

Radhakrishnan's Political Journey and Influence

Radhakrishnan's nomination also underscores the BJP's focus on strengthening its presence in southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu. The party's efforts to expand its influence in the region have been evident in recent years, with strategic alliances and outreach initiatives aimed at garnering support from diverse communities. As the Vice Presidential election approaches, the political landscape is set to witness intense campaigning and negotiations. The NDA's choice of Radhakrishnan, a seasoned politician with deep roots in Tamil Nadu, reflects the alliance's strategic calculations and its commitment to consolidating its position in the region.

Radhakrishnan's political career is marked by his early involvement with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his subsequent rise within the BJP ranks. His tenure as an MP saw him serve as chairman and member of various parliamentary committees, including one investigating the stock market scam. His contributions to public life extend beyond politics, with significant work in community service and empowerment of marginalized groups. His nomination is seen as a move to counter the opposition's narrative and strengthen the BJP's foothold in Tamil Nadu, a state where the party has been striving to make inroads.

The Vice Presidential election is not just a test of political strength but also a reflection of the broader electoral strategies at play. The NDA's decision to nominate Radhakrishnan is indicative of its focus on regional dynamics and the importance of Tamil Nadu in the national political landscape. The BJP's efforts to engage with regional parties and build alliances are part of a larger strategy to consolidate its position and ensure a smooth electoral process.

The nomination of C.P. Radhakrishnan as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate is a significant political development with far-reaching implications. Supported by key allies like the Shiv Sena and NCP, Radhakrishnan's candidacy is poised to strengthen the NDA's position in the upcoming election. As the political dynamics unfold, the election will serve as a litmus test for the NDA's strategic maneuvers and its ability to navigate the complex political landscape of India.