Gayathri Raghuram, whose relationship with Khushbu Sundar has strained due to their political differences over the years, has now attacked the latter for slamming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Tuesday, 12 May.

Khushbu's First Reaction

"So finally a package.. 10% of GDP. Be ready..we have a long road ahead of steep rise in taxes, taxes and more taxes.. wait n watch for it in future, [sic]" Khushbu Sundar's first reaction to Modi's announcement on Rs 20 lakh crore package.

Thereafter she retweeted a few posts slamming the Prime Minister's speech, but she specifically expressed her displeasure over Narendra Modi giving speech in Hindi.

"And by the way ore oru doubt. #PM nethu yendha mozhi le pesunaar? Those who ask why don't I type in tamil, clowns, Twitter is an international social platform. And if I must type out only in tamil, then #PM should damn speak only Tamil, it being the oldest language, why Hindi?" She said.

Gayathri Hits Out at Khushbu

Reacting to this message, Gayathri Raghuram called her a joker since Khushbu's post was a combination of Tamil and English words and the Prime Minister was addressing the nation and not just Tamil Nadu. "Joker, u type tanglish u rather type in Tamil itself. Tanglish is not international platform in social media - twitter. Like Papu like booboo Rolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughingRolling on the floor laughing.. PM addressed INDIA not only Tamil Nadu," she tweeted.

However, Khushbu has not responded to Gayathri's comment.

They were sharing good relationship earlier and Gayathri used to consider her as 'akka' (sister). However, their equation changed after Gayathri joined the BJP.

Kamal Haasan's Response

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has welcomed Narendra Modi's announcement on relief package. "We all agree on 2 things with you Mr. Prime Minister. @PMOIndia .The poor are suffering the most in this crisis and being self reliant is the future.While we welcome the economic package, I will watch out for the details to see how the poorest of my country get their due atlast," he wrote.

Coming back to Modi's speech, the Prime Minister announced a special economic relief package amounting to Rs 20 lakh crore. Along with allocating a massive stimulus fund, PM Modi also confirmed that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 17. Find out the highlights of his speech