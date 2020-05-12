With a motive to make India self-reliant in the battle against the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 12, announced a special economic relief package during his fifth address to the nation. Along with allocating a massive financial stimulus, PM Modi also confirmed that the ongoing nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond May 17.

"Today, I am going to announce a special economic package today which will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the Centre over COVID-19, decisions of RBI combined with today's financial package come to about Rs 20 lakh crore, almost 10% of the country's GDP," said PM Modi.

Stating that the latest economic package is for laborers and farmers who are working round the clock for the countrymen, PM Modi said that it will provide a boost to the country's economy.

"This stimulus is for the middle class of our country, which pays taxes honestly and contributes to the development of the country," said PM Modi.

The number of COVID-19 cases has witnessed an exponential rise over the last couple of weeks in the country as over 71,000 people have contracted the China-originated virus thus far.

India's death toll due to the fatal disease has crossed the 2,300-mark, whereas over 23,000 patients have recovered till now.