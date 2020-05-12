Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, May 12. PM Modi's address comes days before the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17. The ongoing nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25.
Taking to Twitter, the PMO Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon announced that PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted: "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will be addressing the nation tonight at 8 PM. Do Watch!"
Live Updates
PM Modi begins speech
- Crores of lives are in peril: Modi
- We are in a state of war against the virus, says the PM.
- This is the biggest challenge for humanity: PM Modi
What to expect from PM Modi's speech today
Amid speculations on lockdown 4.0, PM Narendra Modi had hinted in meeting with the chief ministers that the lockdown - extended thrice -- would continue, but with far fewer restrictions. READ FULL REPORT HERE
Extremely grateful to the nurses: PM Modi on International Nurses Day
On International Nurses Day 2020, PM Modi took to Twitter saying, "International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families."
Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers," read PM Modi's tweet.