In his fifth address to the nation battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tonight talk about what to expect once the third phase of the ongoing lockdown expires on May 17. From a lockdown exit plan to reviving economic activity, PM Modi's address to the nation today (May 12) at 8 pm, will most likely emphasise on these as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

Amid speculations on lockdown 4.0, PM Narendra Modi had hinted in meeting with the chief ministers that the lockdown - extended thrice -- would continue, but with far fewer restrictions.

Taking to Twitter, the PMO Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon announced: "Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening."

PM Modi after CMs meeting

PM Modi chaired a meeting with the chief ministers yesterday on ways to strengthen the Covid-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities as the ongoing nationwide lockdown nears an end on May 17.

Referring to the resumption of train services, PM Modi said that there is a need to rev up the economic activity, but confirmed that all the routes will not be resumed. The prime minister said only a limited number of trains would ply.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted about his video conference with the chief ministers: "Had an extensive meeting with CMs. Each CM shared their perspective on battling COVID-19. We discussed the way ahead in the post-COVID era, the challenges in healthcare, education and other sectors."

India witnesses sharp spike in Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in India. The country now has over 70,000 confirmed cases with more than 2,300 deaths related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown, the world's biggest, has been in force since March 25, with the central government asking people to go out only for essential services -- food and medical emergencies.