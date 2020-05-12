HIV and Influenza drugs ineffective against COVID-19 Close
HIV and Influenza drugs ineffective against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, May 12. PM Modi's address comes days before the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17. The ongoing nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25.

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation tonight at 8 pm.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the PMO Twitter handle announced that PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today.

PMO TWEET ON MODI
Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter: "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will be addressing the nation tonight at 8 PM. Do Watch!"

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)