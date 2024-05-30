Gautam Gambhir has hinted at not quitting Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders to be the Team India Head Coach. It was towards the end of the IPL that the buzz around Gautam Gambhir being approached for the position of Indian cricket team's Head Coach started floating around. GG was touted as the front runner for the position, especially because Jay Shah clarified that they weren't considering any foreign names.

SRK-Gautam's bond

Gautam Gambhir turned out to be the lucky charm for Shah Rukh Khan's KKR. Not only he returned as a mentor but made the team lift its third winner's trophy, breaking decade long dry spell. Both Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan have throughout the IPL been going gaga over one another. So, the looming question that remained was whether GG would take over the role of India Head Coach or continue to be the mentor of KKR.

However, the latest interview with the former KKR skipper has left little to the imagination. Gautam has revealed that even though KKR has won its third title, they now aim to winning three more and leave behind the other IPL teams.

Gautam to win more IPL for KKR

"Today you are saying this because we have won our third trophy. But if you ask me, we are still two trophies away from MI and CSK. Today I am content, but again that hunger (is there) that you are still not the most successful team in the IPL. For that to happen, you need to win the IPL three more times, which will require a lot of hard work," he said in an interview to a website.

GG further added, "So I think, the next mission is to make KKR the most successful team in the IPL. There won't be any bigger feeling for me. But the journey abhi shuru hui hai (the journey has just started)," Gautam Gambhir told Sportskeeda.