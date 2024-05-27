As KKR defeated SRH by 8 wickets in the IPL 2024 finals, social media couldn't stop hailing Gautam Gambhir for his decision to buy Mitchell Starc. Australian left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc, who mostly remained out of form during the first half of the IPL, played crucial role in the final few matches. Even in the finals, it was Mitchell's brilliant bowling that ensured KKR clinching the trophy this year.

However, it was Gautam Gambhir who was questioned and slammed for remaining firm on buying Starc for KKR. Gautam Gambhir made one of the biggest auctions of Rs 24.75 crore to bring him to the KKR camp. The move was questioned and ridiculed by an entire section. However, it was his bid that fruited this season for KKR. And now, internet can't stop appreciating 'mastermind' Gambhir.

Reactions

"Bro Destroyed all the IPL Prediction Be Unique & Winner, Congratulations," wrote a user. "You see IPL trophy .. I see WORLDCUP," another user wrote. "Legend #Gambhir GG silenced Pat Cummins through Mitchell Starc," a social media comment read. "Well @gauravkapur had called it 6 months ago. Gautam Gambhir and @KKRiders is a bond for the ages," another social media comment read.

"Thank You Gautam Gambhir for picking Mitchell Starc. Never doubted you King," was a comment. "Everyone called Gautam Gambhir a mad man but MitcHELL Starc proved everyone wrong Ball of the IPL Congratulations KKR," read one more comment. "No Kolkata Knight Riders fan will pass without liking this. Everyone doubted Gautam Gambhir, but Mitchell Starc silenced them all That delivery was the Ball of the IPL Congratulations KKR," one more person commented.

Andre Russell praises GG

"GG [Gautam Gambhir] has not just been a mentor, he's been a leader in every department for us, and I think that's what was key to our success. He made sure that every batter and every bowler was playing their part and GG is just an amazing guy to be in any set-up," Russell praised Gautam post match.

"The support staff always gave us what we wanted, made sure that we were satisfied leaving the nets and everything played a big part leading up to this championship. GG coming back, winning the IPL, amazing support staff, you don't need anything more than that," he concluded.