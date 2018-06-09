Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district shot down a criminal, who had a bounty of Rs. 1 lakh on his head. The man, Ramesh, was killed Friday night when he fired at police officers during a routine vehicle checking.

Ramesh and his associates were on motorbikes when the incident occured. At the checkpoint, Ramesh fired at the police, injuring three of them. The criminal was killed during the encounter, but the associates managed to escape.

He had over two dozen cases registered against him for looting, murder and gang-related violence.

The police have recovered a pistol with live cartrages from his bike.

In related news, one person was killed and two were injured when a group of miscreants openly fired at them in Tuglakbad, New Delhi. During an initial investigation, Police found out that incident took place due to some personal grudges between the two groups. The injured have been taken to AIIMS hospital for treatment. A case has been registered in the matter.

[With inputs from ANI]