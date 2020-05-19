In a shocking incident, two policemen were attacked by a group of people in Bengaluru. According to the sources, a gang of seven men were asked by the policemen to follow the lockdown guidelines when they resorted to attacking the officials.

The men, without wearing any masks, were eating in front of a bakery in the city. When the two policemen told them not to gather around without following the norms, the men taunted the cops and roughed them up.

Policemen attacked by a gang

The two cops, Ramachandrappa, the head constable and Anjan Reddy the constable were on patrolling duty at 12.45 pm when they saw the gang standing outside Madhina bakery at Kurutahalli Cross.

The police say that the men taunted the officials who questioned them on breaking the lockdown rules. When asked about masks, the men jested how could they eat with masks on.

Further, the men pushed and shoved the cops when they instructed them to follow rules that were in place to curb the spread of the contagion.

One among the men was nabbed by the officials as others fled from the scene when the two officers called for more force. In the fight with the men, Reddy was severely assaulted. The men tore the constable's uniform and also pushed him against a wall. When the passersby came to help the cops, the attackers fled.

Case filed against the attackers

According to an officer, "The accused who was nabbed and brought to the police station has been identified as K Seshadri, 36, of Chintamani. He is said to be a daily wage labourer. The accused argued with the policemen saying that they cannot eat if they are wearing masks. As the bakery had only takeaway service the cops had advised the men to move away after taking their parcels, but they did not budge."

The police have charged a case on voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty (IPC 332) and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC 353) against the gang.

Meanwhile, Reddy was immediately hospitalised for the treatments and the officials recorded his statements for filing the charge sheet.