It is that time of the year again when whole nation seems to get into a mode of festive spirit and celebration. Though this time the celebrations wouldn't be as big and loud, the prayers would be bigger and greater than all the past years. While many Bollywood celebs have just shared pictures and videos of their last years' celebration, there are many who have brought Ganpati bappa home this year too. Let's take a look at them.

Tina Ambani: Welcoming Ganesh idol into their homes, Tina Ambani shared a picture with the idol and wrote, You are Vignaharta, destroyer of all evils and obstacles. O Lord of new beginnings, we seek your blessings to tide over these testing times, deliver us from our troubles, and restore good health to humanity and balance to the world. Jai Ganesha

Shilpa Shetty: Just like the last couple of years, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra welcomed Ganpati bappa home. While there was no dancing or singing during Bappa's arrival in the Kundra household, the power couple are not leaving any stone unturned in worshipping and devotion. This year marks a special year for the Kundras as it is the first time they would be celebrating the festival with their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Sonu Sood: Sonu Sood, who has himself turned into God for lakhs this year, has also welcomed Ganesh ji into his home.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has also welcomed Ganpati bappa into his home. He further revealed that it is the 27th continuous year when they are welcoming the arrival of bappa into their homes.

Tusshar Kapoor: The Kapoor family and their devotion is not a secret anymore. Known for celebrating such religious festivals with joy and exunerance, the Kapoors brought in Ganesh idol this year too. Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture of the idol on his social media page and we can't wait for the celebration pictures to come soon.

Vivek Oberoi: The Oberois are also a regular when it comes to celebrating Ganpati festival and brining bappa home. Vivek Oberoi also shared a picture and video of welcoming the idol home and also said, "We hope that with the arrival of Bappa our paths of difficulties and the current unfortunate situation gets resolved with no obstacles in the way. May we all get blessed with good luck, health, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Stay safe and please maintain government guidelines. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!"