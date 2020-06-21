Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor was one of the very few celebs who broke the norms and opted for single parenting via surrogacy in the year 2016. From being a hands-on parent to inculcating valuable education to Laksshyu, the doting daddy does it all with great panache.

On the occasion of father's day, Tusshar Kapoor exclusively spoke to International Business Times, India and opened up on how fatherhood has brought a change in him, how single parenting is liberating and full of independence, how his parents reacted to his decision and more.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Importance of Father's Day in your life:

I am not obsessed with this day, for me, both mom or dad is the same. Like every year, I want my son to be happy.

When did you decide you want to be a parent?

I decided to be a father via surrogacy when I was 36-37. At that time, my paternal instincts were strong. The decision of being a parent came from my heart. I guess I was one of the first few celebrities to have opted for parenting and broke the societal norms in India. It was indeed a path-breaking and life-changing decision for me.

Was your family supportive?

I took the call first and then shared with my parents, my parents were supportive. They asked me if I was ready to take the responsibility and was ready for it. I was very clear about being a parent and I am glad my parents were there with me.

How has life changed after Laksshya came into your life?

Laksshya changed my life completely if I ever have to write something about my life, it would always be before and after Laksshya. I have adjusted, tried my best to balance out everything. parenting is hectic and requires physical strength. I believe everything fell into place for me and Laksshya because the timing was right.

On changing the notion of being a single parent

Yes, I have set a trend, broke a norm and have surprised everyone when I made the announcement that I am a father. I don't know I have changed the notion or mindset of the people. I would just say it is very liberating to be a parent and it comes with a lot of challenges. If you are single, happily married, or divorced always make sure you have an equation with your family, there has to be sincerity and emotion. Parenting is an addition in your life and it makes you stronger than ever.

Any tips for single parents?

I am nobody to give anyone any tip, I am myself learning and growing each day. I would just suggest everyone that let us all be hands on parents.

Here's wishing all the dutiful doting daddy's a very Happy Father's day!