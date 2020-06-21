Father's Day, which is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June, is being celebrated on June 21 this year. However, the special day to celebrate fatherhood is also observed on different dates in other parts of the world.

For every child, their father is their first superhero and over the years, Bollywood has produced some memorable movies that depict the special bond between father and child. Hence, on the occasion of father's day, television celebrities opened up about their favaourite onscreen fathers.

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times, India, TV celebs including Shubhangi Atre, Roop Durgapal and others, spoke about their favourite on-screen fathers.

Shubhangi, who plays the lead role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, says, "My favourite actors who played a dotted father's role in Bollywood screen would be Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. They essayed fathers role multiple times to many stars. And their different shades in different movies are really impressive and appreciative. I really look forward to share screen space with them some day."

The former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi says, "I have enjoyed watching Amitabh Bachchan sir as a father in most of the Bollywood movies, be it Khabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Baghban among others. He actually expressed and acted like how real fathers are. I really admire him."

Ramayan actress Mahika Sharma's favourite on-screen father is late actor Amrish Puri. "My favourite Bollywood dad till date is late actor Amrish Puri sir from DDLJ. I even loved him in Pardes, we got to see the very strict and always serious actor in him. He never smiled, hated entertainment and wanted to get his daughter married. Reminds me of my own dad."

Roop Durgapal, best known for her role as Sanchi in Balika Vadhu, says, "My favourite Bollywood actor in a father's role would be late actor Rishi Kapoor. He played strict yet loving father, someone very relatable. He was cuddly and comical even when angry. Just like how we want fathers to be. I specially loved him in Patiala House where he played Akshay Kumar's father. He was also remarkable in movies Do Dooni Chaar and Kapoor & Sons."