For the past several years, the popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! has been successful running on the small screens and entertaining the audience. Shilpa Shinde played the lead role of Angoori Bhabhi and had gained immense popularity with her comic timings. However, the actress' massive fallout with the producers resulted in her quitting the show.

Shilpa was then replaced by Shubhangi Atre, who coincidentally had also replaced her in another comedy show Chidiya Ghar. Shubhangi is currently the face of Angoori Bhabi and has been winning hearts with her stellar performance.

Well, no point guessing that Shilpa and Shubhangi share a cold vibe and it was felt by everyone when the two ladies bumped into each other at an award function.

According to a Tellychakkar report, both the ladies avoided eye-contact and the negative vibe was felt by co-star Aasif Sheikh, who was present at the venue, as well. However during their interaction with the media, both the actresses quashed enmity rumours. While Shilpa clarified that there was no hatred between her, Shubhangi wished the best for Shilpa.

Shilpa's controversy:

For the unintiated, Shilpa had accused her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! producer Benaifer Kohli of mental torture back in 2016. The war turned nasty when the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) imposed a lifetime ban on Shilpa by prohibiting broadcasters and producers from working with her until she apologises to the association and compensates Benaifer for the losses incurred because of her.

This created a hurdle in Shilpa's acting career and forced her to seek political intervention to resolve the matter. Later, the representatives of the association denied banning Shilpa from acting on small screen.

In 2017, Shilpa participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner of the season.