Siddharth Shukla is known for his anger and getting physical inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Many contestants including Rashami Desai, who was rumoured to be dating him in the past, have also accused makers of favouring Siddharth throughout the season. And now, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with Siddharth.

Talking about Siddharth before the finale episode could start airing, Shilpa said that she has seen what kind of a person Siddharth is and revealed that he was abusive, aggressive, possessive and used to hit her a lot in their relationship.

"Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot," Shilpa told Spotboye in an interview.

She asserted that Sidharth, who has become the most-talked about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show. "I really don't want this to happen. A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn't deserve it and is not worth the title," Shilpa said.

Apart from his aggressive personality, Siddharth is also known for his close bond with Shehnaaz Gill who never gets tired of expressing her love to him. The two are considered as top contenders for winning the Bigg Boss trophy along with Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh.

(With IANS Inputs)