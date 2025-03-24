Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, and it is well known that the actor gave his all to ensure the movie's massive success.

In a recent interview with India Today Digital, choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared insights into what Allu Arjun endured during filming, particularly while shooting the intense Jathara song sequence.

Ganesh Acharya confirmed that it was a huge task to shoot the Jathara segment, requiring 29 days of hard shooting. But the toughest test of endurance was from Allu Arjun himself, who worked on both Pushpa films for almost five years and went out of his limits for the song.

The actor had to act in a saree, ghungroos, a blouse, and a set of props, so the dance sequence became much more challenging.

According to Acharya, Allu Arjun suffered a lot of injuries during the shoot. "He would get injured every 5-10 days, sometimes breaking his foot or injuring his neck, but he never lost his pace," he said.

Despite the injury and setbacks, the actor did not lose steam and kept going delivering strong performances.

Allu Arjun has already discussed the Jathara sequence, acknowledging that he was nervous when director Sukumar came up with the idea.

He was soon filled with curiosity and welcomed the challenge wholeheartedly. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor acknowledged the challenge of acting out the sequence but felt that if he could get it right, it would fetch him huge fame.

He also added that both he and director Sukumar were determined to keep the character's bold and powerful persona intact.

Despite wearing a saree, Allu Arjun made sure his character still had a powerful presence that resonated with people. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, included Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

Following its massive success, the team is now preparing for Pushpa 3, which is planned tentatively for release in 2028, as announced by producer Ravi Shankar.

Aside from the Pushpa franchise, Allu Arjun also has a third film with director Trivikram Srinivas as their fourth movie together, to be titled AA22.

Previously, the two had worked on hits such as Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, so it would be natural for them to give their next movie a blockbuster hit as well.