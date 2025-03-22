Ganesh Acharya is one of the most revered choreographers in the Indian film fraternity. Over the years, he has choreographed several iconic dance steps, including 'Gori tu lath mar' and Hawan Kund" from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag both of which he won a National Award for. However, many a time, what happens is that while the song and the dance step go viral and receive tons of appreciation, many forget to acknowledge the contribution of the choreographer. Acharya recently spoke about a similar thing and also shared his experience after all these years of working with different stars.

The popular choreographer was recently in conversation with BhartiTV, where he mentioned how he never got his due credit for all the songs he has choreographed in Bollywood. Ganesh very articulately mentioned that while he does not blame the Hindi film industry, it is true that Bollywood does not give their technicians any credit for the work they do. He spoke about how none of the stars have ever thrown a tantrum with him but he has also witnessed the choreography of a song change to meet the needs of a star.

Ganesh during the conversation said, "Bollywood industry mei ego bohot faila hua hai. Ego nahi hona chahiye. (Ego is very prevalent in the Bollywood industry. There should be no ego)."

The choreographer then went on to focus on how his experience down South has been very different. He especially highlighted the experience he has had working with Allu Arjun and working on different songs in the popular Pushpa franchise.

Ganesh said, "Allu Arjun called me and said, masterji aap ke wajah se hua, aap ke wajah se log appreciate kar rahe hai (Masterji, it happened because of you, people are appreciating it because of you). No one in Bollywood has ever called to credit me for their success. He even called me to a success party in Hyderabad. I thought it would be a private affair where people eat and drink. But this was a full-blown event where they awarded every crew member for the film's success. I saw something like that for the first time in my life. Why don't we do that here?"

The choreographer in terms of the Pushpa franchise has choreographed popular numbers including 'Oo Antava', 'Sooseki' and 'Kissik.' Ganesh Acharya has been extensively working down South, he was also a part of films like Game Changer and Devara: Part 1, in recent times.