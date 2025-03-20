Janhvi Kapoor is on an absolute roll; she has been signing some fairly big projects and is keeping extremely busy. After making her mark in Bollywood and establishing herself as a prominent name in the industry, she is taking on the South film industry, one film at a time. Towards the end of 2024, she featured in Devara: Part 1 opposite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Saif Ali Khan. This year, she is busy working on RC16 opposite Ram Charan. The film, which Buchi Babu Sana is helming, has reportedly wrapped their shooting schedule in Mysore recently.

Amidst all the excitement and anticipation of the film, a recent picture has surfaced on Instagram, which netizens are absolutely obsessed with. Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, recently visited the sets of the film. Not only that, but the incredible entrepreneur also met the leading lady of the film, Janhvi, and had a sweet interaction with her.

Janhvi and Upasana happily posed for a picture, and both of them looked beautiful in muted ensembles. Upasana was also seen gifting a special food box to Janhvi in the picture. The food box was well packed and had a lovely print on it. This special food box is significant for the simple reason that the box was curated by Athamma's Kitchen, which is run by Upasana and Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidela. The tagline of the brand is "Savour the essence of indulgent home-cooked food directly from Surekha Konidela's kitchen to yours."

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the team of Atamma's Kitchen wrote, "What's cooking on the sets of RC16 ??? Stay tuned."

It could be that the well-curated box of food contains a variety of homemade items like podi, pickles, rasam and poha- things that the brand is quite popular for. However, it is not known yet what all items were gifted to her. This was indeed a great gift for Janhvi, who is a self-proclaimed foodie and absolutely loves to savour South Indian food.

The actress, in several interviews, has expressed her love for South Indian delicacies and has also mentioned how often special dishes are made in her Mumbai house as well. Going back to the film, RC16 will be Janhvi's second Telegu project, and otherwise, she will next be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' opposite Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.