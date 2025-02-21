How often do we hear the news of a senior actor, by virtue of age and experience, apologising to a younger actor? Almost never. However, Kanwaljit Singh, who is known to be an extremely versatile film actor, recently admitted that he had to apologize to Sanya Malhotra.

Singh shared screenspace with Sanya in Mrs, which is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen.' The film deals with patriarchy, oppression, abuse, toxicity and inherent taboos of society, which most shy away from talking about. Kanwaljit was seen portraying the role of an extremely toxic father-in-law to Sanya's character in the ZEE5 film.

Singh, who over the years has worked with the biggest names in Bollywood films and Hindi television, opened up about working on the film to India Today. He candidly shared his experience and also spoke about all that he remembers from the time he was shooting for the film. The senior actor also confessed that after watching the film, he had to apologize to Sanya.

He said, "All I remember was how I ate a lot of food; otherwise, I didn't remember much. Since that film, I have shot for almost four other projects, so I had forgotten all about the character. When I saw the film, I felt so disgusted that I instantly went to Sanya and said sorry."

Singh further added, "She was taken aback and asked me why I was apologising. I told her I had forgotten how much I troubled her in the film and hence felt bad. She has nailed the part, and seeing her go through the struggles left all of us distraught."

'Mrs.' follows the journey of Richa, who is an aspiring dancer and has immense potential but gets reduced to doing only household chores after marriage. Sanya breathes life into a character who is shackled and bogged down with responsibilities, does not have any respite and is not even allowed to follow her own dreams and live life according to her own terms. The film has gone on to become the biggest-ever opening for any film on ZEE 5.

Sanya made her debut in 2016 with the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and has since starred in multiple films. According to speculation, she will next appear in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.