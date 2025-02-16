Sanya Malhotra is all the rage at the moment, from film critics to movie enthusiasts, everyone is praising her for her acting prowess. Many even believe that with 'Mrs.' Sanya has finally achieved her due. Her recent film, which is primarily an OTT release, deals with patriarchy, oppression, abuse, toxicity and inherent taboos of the society which most shy away from talking about. The film is a Hindi remake of the popular Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' and has become the biggest-ever opening for a film on ZEE 5, the platform where it is currently streaming.

Recently, the actress attended the screening of her film at a movie theatre, where she was well-appreciated by those present. However, Sanya got a little emotional and teary-eyed when the audience gave her a standing ovation. As people cheered and clapped for her, Sanya took a moment to shed a few tears of joy. Her smile gave away how elated she felt by the response.

The video of this beautiful moment went viral on social media platforms, and a discourse started on Reddit about how Sanya actually deserves this appreciation. Netizens wrote that after all this time, people are finally seeing how underrated the actress is and hope that she will get bigger and better roles in films going forward. They also called the video extremely wholesome.

A comment on the thread read, "She deserves more and more! Excellent actress and an equally good dancer." Another wrote, "Always rooted for her. So happy she is getting the praise she deserved for a long time. Topnotch actress & an even better dancer." A Reddit user commented "Hopefully after this movie she'll get the recognition she deserves" while another said "AWWWW I love this for her. Please don't bring her up and tear her down like yall do for everyone. But hoping she gets much more success moving forward." An internet user said, "Man i got emotional, she truly deserve this, and more actually but we are going there. Loved her in Dangal, and then never stopped. Really hope she gets great scripts and role. Love her."

Sanya made her debut in 2016 with the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and has since starred in multiple films. According to speculation, she will next appear in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.