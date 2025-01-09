Sanya Malhotra is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry today. From getting into the skin of the character to dancing like no one's watching; watching Sanya on the big screen is a visual delight. Curiosity has always been high around her personal life since the diva has never had any link up rumors with anyone.

However, if reports are anything to go by, Sanya might have finally found her partner. The Ludo actress was spotted with sitarist Rishabh Sharma recently. Reddit was quick to dig out a picture of the two together. And it didn't stop there. Redditors further scrolled through the duo's social media profiles and found out that the two have always been commenting on one another's post.

Reactions on reddit

"He usually comments on her posts and she also likes his. I always got that kind of feel from them. Hope they are, they look good together," wrote a user. "What a good-looking pair! (Assuming, they are a couple)," another user commented. "If that's true, Sanya is 6 years older to him," read one more comment.

"She likes his each & every post dedicatedly anyhow they would make a cute couple and I absolutely love this girl. Her aura is so good!!!" a user opined. However, there were many who wondered if this was a PR game. "The guy seems to be always at the right place, right time. Got on TV as kid, was chosen by greatest sitar player as his last student, moved usa - played at white house, several shows and one reel blew him up as public figure.. what's more?" read a comment.

"This dude has hired a strong PR agency. It is all part of the game," another person commented. "But this gives me very PR vibes. Apart from age diff which frankly is not much (Sanya 32 vs Rishabh 26), Rishabh is trying to break into more commercial circles and Sanya needs more relevancy. She had a good run in 2023 and 2024 but not sure of her future line up whereas Rishabh is really coming up both on social media and tv stage like Indian Idol etc. If they are actually dating, more power to them," one more person commented.