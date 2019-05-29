Sanya Malhotra with each project is proving that she can be molded in any kind of character and yet ace it with the commitment it takes.

The actress has received international recognition this time for the recently announced 'Men In Black' for which she is lending her voice to the character 'Agent M'.

From wrestling to dancing to drama, this new age actress has not only left the Indian critics stunned but also has created waves, internationally. If you thought her acting was enough, this actress is even rocking the voice over now on even bigger platform. This time with 'Men In Black', the actress will be performing the action with her voice, making it another interesting project for Sanya.

Ever since Sanya has made her debut in Bollywood, the actress has garnered immense appreciation from all quarters. Rajkummar Rao himself is one of the actors who is acclaimed critically feels similar for Sanya.

Sanya has had an incredible 2018 with her last two outings Badhaai Ho and Pataakha which did extremely well at the box office and received appreciation. Sanya's performance in Pataakha was much-acclaimed by the critics and the audience.

In her second outing Pataakha, she essayed the raw and rustic Chutki. She looked perfect as the girl next door based in the village.

In Badhaai Ho wherein for the first time, Sanya was seen playing an urban character. The actress who has wooed the audience with her rooted avatars looks refreshing as a quintessential Delhi girl.

Sanya's Badhaai Ho grossed Rs 200 crore globally and became her second film to cross the milestone at the global box office.

Sanya will be next seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's untitled next.