Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, is the grandson of former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress.

Shikhar Pahariya often grabs headlines for his outings with Janhvi Kapoor. The duo is frequently seen visiting Tirupati for divine darshan and attending parties together.

A businessman by profession, Shikhar usually keeps his personal and professional life private. However, on Monday, he lashed out at a user for making a caste-based comment on his Diwali post from last year.

The picture dates back to Diwali 2024, when Shikhar shared a carousel post featuring his lady love, Janhvi, along with their dogs. He captioned the post, "May the arrival of Lord Ram bring a year of light and prosperity, may good reign over evil and may we have the strength and wisdom to always pick the path of righteousness. blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it. May we recognise this blessing and live with gratitude. I wish this for all of us. I wish you all, the happiest Diwali (sic)."

The troll targeted Shikhar over his caste in one of the photos in the series features Janhvi Kapoor with their dogs.

The comment below the post read, "Lekin tu toh Dalit hai (But, you're a Dalit) (sic)."

This time, Shikhar decided to take the troll head-on and wrote that his level of thinking is 'untouchable'.

Shikhar shared the comment on his Instagram stories, and also shared the comment on his IG stories, he wrote, "It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress and unity - concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect (sic)."

Continuing further, he wrote, "India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself, because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking (sic)."

Recently, his brother, Veer Pahariya, made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.