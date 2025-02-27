Whether films influence our behavior and daily life has always been a hot topic of discussion. The question of films making an impact on society has always left social media and celebs divided. And while Allu Arjun might have seen unfathomable success with Pushpa, a govt school teacher has claimed that it has only made the students 'worse'.

Teacher disturbed with Pushpa influence on kids

Director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa has once again come under the scanner after a govt school teacher in Hyderabad told the Education Commission via a video conference that ever since the film's release, students have become 'worse'.

The teacher stressed on how as an administrator she feels like she is failing. "They sport unbearable hairstyles and talk vulgarly. We focus only on education and ignore this. This is the situation not only in government schools but in private schools, too. As an administrator, I feel like I'm failing," HT report stated.

Teacher claims students have become 'worse' after Pushpa

The teacher further spoke about how the kids can't be punished as it might make them take some drastic steps. She then went on to blame Pushpa for the behavioral change in kids. "They don't seem to care even when we call parents to discuss these issues. You can't even punish them because it might drive them to suicide. I have to blame the mass media for all this. Half the students in my school have become worse due to Pushpa. The film was certified with no concern for this."

Pushpa 2 starring Fahadh Fasil and Rashmika Mandanna along with Allu Arjun, turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the film industry. The film's India gross collection is ₹1471 crores. With its highs, the film even fell prey to controversies.

Tragedy struck during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre, RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad when a woman lost her life and a child was left in a critical condition after a stampede. Allu Arjun visited the theatre to give his fans and followers a glimpse of him, which led to the stampede. The actor was even sent to jail for a day but was later released on bail.