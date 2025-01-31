The film that broke box office records and made AA the icon star, the film that got him into a controversy, and the film that took the longest to come back on screen, Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, finally returned to theatres as their beloved characters Pushpa Raj and Srivalli in December 2024.

Within one month of its theatrical release, the film surprisingly made its OTT debut today on Netflix. Soon after Pushpa 2 was released on OTT, many movie lovers were curious about why this film had been hyped so much and what the real reason was for it ruling over North Indian hearts.

Though the film did phenomenal business theatrically, the film, within 24 hours of its release, has been receiving criticism online on social media posts. Pushpa 2's reloaded version did not go well with the audiences and many netizens also expressed their disappointment, claiming that watching this film was like a waste of time for them.

One such internet user tweeted, "#Pushpa2: ABSOLUTELY UNBEARABLE CRINGEFEST Bro learnt Japanese sitting in that container for 40 days without food and water. Logic where? @SukumarWritings writing where? Salute to each and every one who watched this shit in theatres. Undoubtedly the worst of Sukumar,"

Another shared, "Today I feel happy that I did not watch #Pushpa2 in the theatre. The damn movie is 3 hr 45 min long, and it would have been very uncomfortable to sit there that long. On top of it, the story is bullocks. Mindless and senseless. Watch #Pushpa2OnNetflix at your own risk." Well, to each their own.

Pushpa: The Rise is a film about a labourer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, violence erupts when the police attempt to bring down his illegal business.

The first film had great music and a grappling screenplay with characters who are still etched in people's minds, especially Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and his iconic dialogues.

Rashmika's character was only to worship her husband and defend him in whatever situation was thrown at her, and many people couldn't digest the cringe dance steps the two performed in the song Peelings.

Part 2 seemed so outdated and a film made only to satisfy the migrant labourers. The film had not continued its initial storyline, and this has made internet users and adrenal movie lovers bash the film online.

Nonetheless, if you want to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa, the film is available on Netflix.