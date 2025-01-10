Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of her recent film Pushpa 2, will now be seen in Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

The actor will kick-start promotions for her upcoming film. On Friday, it was reported that the actor suffered an injury during her strenuous gym session. The actor has been advised to take rest for the time to ensure a full recovery before she resumes shooting for her films.

As per reports, "Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting it. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she's already feeling much better and will resume work on sets very soon!"

Rashmika's untimely injury has caused concern among her fans.

Work Front

Rashmika Mandanna-Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar, and is expected to release in theatres on Eid 2025.

Rashmika also has Rahul Ravindran's directorial venture, 'The Girlfriend', which also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh and Rohini. The teaser of the film was unveiled in December by Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika will also be seen in Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, who will essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna will essay the role of Yesubai Bhonsale. Chhaava will be released theatrically on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, the actress' film Thama with Ayushmann, is slated for a grand Diwali 2025 release.