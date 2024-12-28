Sikander teaser: Netizens are reminded of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as Salman Khan goes all guns blazing in A R Murugadoss film

And the wait is over as megastar Salman Khan returns to the big screen in style with Sikandar. The film is produced by his close friend Sajid Nadiadwala. The much-anticipated teaser of Sikandar was dropped on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

From brutal fight scenes to violence and bloodshed, the teaser is impactful.

The teaser begins with Salman Khan walking in a dark room alone. The camera then shifts to a glass case showcasing an array of weapons and machine guns, hinting at the arsenal used by his character, Sikandar.

Soon the camera pans to several masked men who are ready to attack, they have weapons and machine guns in their hands.

As the scene transitions to a group of masked men armed with weapons, poised to attack. Salman enters the same room where the masked assailants aim their guns at him, Salman swiftly rotates a weapon and counterattacks to defend himself.

Cut-to, Salman's voiceover: "Suna hai ki bahot sare log mere pechhe pade hain, Bus mere mudne ki der hai..." ( I heard a lot of people are after me. It's time for me to respond),

With these words setting the tone, Salman transforms into his action-packed avatar. He fearlessly takes on the masked men.

In a nutshell, the teaser has brutal fight scenes, and violence, and the compelling background score by Santosh Narayanan set the tone high.

The BGM is powerful and the dialogue by Salman Khan wil surely give you goosebumps.

The VFX is done by Red Chillies Entertainment and the blue-tinted visuals add to the intense atmosphere, while Salman's signature style and charisma dominate the screen.

Fans can't stop gushing over Sikandar's teaser.

However, Egale-eyed netizens closely reviewed the teaser and drew similarities between Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Salman Khan's Sikandar.

A user wrote, "Sikandar deserves a raw, R-rated action thriller with bloody violence and brutal fight scenes, a film that breaks boundaries and unleashes his full potential!."

Another mentioned, "Special reply... Suna hai bahut log mere pichhe pade hain ❤ what a goosebumps... Indirect reply to Bishnoi gang.."

The third one mentioned, "1000 crore loading bhai..."

The fourth user said, "Salman Khan's movie trailers are like weather forecasts: predictable, but still somehow entertaining. You know there will be flying cars, shirtless moments, and dialogues delivered with "bhaijaan" swag."

Salman Khan took to his official social media handles and thanked fans for extending birthday wishes to them.

Salman Khan wrote, "Thank u all for your birthday wishes.. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar.... #SikandarTeaser."

Some even slammed Salman khan as they were left disappointed with the teaser.

Same Look

Same Expression In Every Movie



Another Disaster Loading@BeingSalmanKhan Retirement Le le ?



Sikandar will be released on Eid 2025 release, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and leads Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Originally planned for release on Salman's birthday, December 27, the teaser was delayed by a day as a mark of respect for Manmohan Singh.

In honouring the loss of the esteemed leader, the Sikandar team rescheduled the teaser launch to December 28 at 11:07 AM, and further delayed it to 4.07 Pm on Saturday, ensuring that the release aligns with the nation's collective period of remembrance.

Meanwhile, Salman celebrated his birthday in Jamnagar, Gujarat, surrounded by loved ones. The Ambanis hosted the celebration, which included his brother Sohail Khan and nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan. Salma also posed for a memorable photo with Anant Ambani during the festivities.