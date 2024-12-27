Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday. On his birthday eve, he took to social media and shared that the teaser of Sikandar would be dropped on Friday. However, on Friday morning, they announced that the teaser launch had been postponed in light of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiadwala's production house and the force behind Sikandar, posted through its official X handle on Friday morning, a couple of hours before the teaser launch at 11:07 a.m: "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December at 11:07 AM. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding. - #TeamSikandar."

The first poster of Sikandar shows Salman in a rugged avatar, the actor is seen carrying a spear.

Fans lauded the decision of the makers and Salman Khan to postpone the teaser.

Reportedly, Salman Khan is set to play a double role in Sikandar Apart from him, the film will also star Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi. The lead female cast of the film is Rashmika Mandanna.

On the work front, Salman is also busy hosting Bigg Boss 14. He will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2.

About Manmohan Singh's demise

Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions on Thursday night, AIIMS New Delhi informed. He served two terms as Prime Minister of India – from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. A leading economist, Manmohan Singh was also instrumental in shaping the New Economic Policy in 1991.