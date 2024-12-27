The sudden and unfortunate demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has sent shockwaves to the nation. Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, aged 92 in Delhi.

On Thursday, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, and hours after getting hospitalised, he scummed to age-related health issues.

On December 26 he was admitted to the emergency department following a sudden loss of consciousness at home earlier in the evening. Despite the hospital's efforts, he was declared dead at 9:51 PM.

The nation is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Centre has announced a seven-day state mourning across the country from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2024, at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi. During this time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast at all locations where it is customarily displayed, and all official entertainment will be suspended.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid his last respects to Manmohan Singh. Sharing a photo of the former PM, he wrote, "Saddened by the passing of our former Prime Minister. A statesman whose contributions to every aspect of our nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family. #RIPDrManmohanSingh (sic)."

“India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope.



Comedian Kapil Sharma took tot social media and shared a throwback photos with him, he shared, "India has lost one of its finest leaders today. Dr. Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a symbol of integrity and humility, leaves behind a legacy of progress and hope. His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten. #DrManmohanSingh."

Sharing photos of Manmohan Singh with his father Vilasrao Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Today we have lost one of India's finest Prime Ministers. The man who propelled India's economic growth. He epitomised dignity and humility. We will forever be indebted to his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal glory. Thank you Shri Manmohan Singh ji (sic)."

Actor Randeep Hooda paid his last respects to Manmohan Singh who played an important role in India's economic liberalisation'. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, whose dignified leadership and pivotal role in India's economic liberalization transformed the nation. His wisdom and integrity will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti #DrManmohanSingh (sic)."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "A scholar-statesman, an architect of India's economic reforms, his peerless wisdom and humility has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation. Rest in grace and glory Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Satnaam wahe guru (sic)."

Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister wrote, "Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is no more. He had served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India. Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle. Condolences to his family and friends."

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to India will never be forgotten".

Actor Sunny Deol, who was last seen in 'Gadar 2', took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, "I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic liberalization. His wisdom, integrity & contributions to the nation's growth will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences. #RIPDrManmohan Singh".

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply anguished by the passing away of one of the greatest statesmen Our country has ever produced, highly educated, most graceful, soft-spoken and humble leader Dr Manmohan Singh Ji! His visionary and game-changing contributions as the Finance Minister and then his highly successful tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India for two successive terms will remain etched in history".

"I feel privileged and fortunate to have served as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Tourism during the tenure of a stalwart like him. I fondly cherish my interactions with him and the inspiration and wisdom I got from him forever. It is a tremendous loss to our country. My deepest condolences to his family and each of his numerous admirers. Rest In Peace Manmohan Ji !! Om Shanti", he added.