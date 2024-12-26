The nation is mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The stalwart leader breathed his last in AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday.

AIIMS Delhi confirmed Dr. Manmohan Singh's demise and released an official statement. "With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM. Kimalade", it read.

Political leaders and Indians across the globe mourn the demise of former PM

PM Narendra Modi took to social media and mentioned, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic… pic.twitter.com/clW00Yv6oP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

"Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti", added PM Modi.

The GenZ kids don't know who #ManmohanSingh was. All they know is IT cell created image of him. pic.twitter.com/Cdz5k2M2v0 — ?Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ???❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) December 26, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned, "Few people in politics inspire the kind of respect that Sardar Manmohan Singh ji did. His honesty will always be an inspiration for us and he will forever stand tall among those who truly love this country as someone who remained steadfast in his commitment to serve the nation despite being subjected to unfair and deeply personal attacks by his opponents. He was genuinely egalitarian, wise, strong-willed and courageous until the end. A uniquely dignified gentleman in the rough world of politics.

One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformer, and above all, a humanitarian of our times Shri #ManmohanSingh ji is no more.



A man of virtue, impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision making, Dr Singh is one of true architects of new India.



He… pic.twitter.com/vPNCHsUc6q — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 26, 2024

About Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh was born on 26 September 1932 in Gah village in Pakistan in the then British India. After the partition, his family came to India.

As the two-term Prime Minister of the UPA, he stayed at the top post from 2004 and 2014. He served as a member of the Rajya Sabha till April this year. In his political career, Singh has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, where he was Leader of the Opposition between 1998 and 2004.