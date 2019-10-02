Live

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, major events have been planned throughout the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, to pay his respect to the father of the nation.

A 'sarvadharm prarthana' – an all faith prayer – will be held at the Gandhi Ashram. PM Modi will also declare the nation open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads.

PM Modi first visited the Raj Ghat, the resting place of the Father of the Nation, to pay his tributes. He then proceeded to homage to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of other scheduled programs, the Bharatiya Janata Party president, Amit Shah, will flag off the party's nationwide "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra", with senior party leaders and union ministers.

The four-month-long drive is aimed to propagate Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness, simplicity, use of Khadi and non-violence.

Here are the Live updates of today's events:

Live Updates