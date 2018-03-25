There are a lot of spoilers doing the rounds as filming for Game of Thrones Season 8 is underway. From the actors' reactions during the latest table-read to Iain Glen's describing the series finale as "brilliant," everything has left the fans enthralled. Now, Jaime Lannister's new look in the final season has been revealed.

In a recent interview with ShortList, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau revealed that his character Jaime Lannister will be having a new look in Season 8.

"I'm shooting the last season of Thrones. Generally speaking, I'm not crazy-hairy, but I have a full beard. Call me Hairy Styles," Coster-Waldau told ShortList.

The character sported long locks in the first few seasons. The later seasons showed him in short hair but his presence was just as sharp and prominent throughout.

Speaking of his transformation, the actor said, "He was due a haircut. Especially after spending two seasons dragged through the mud. There was a big change in the character, so a haircut is a way to signal that."

Asked whether he enjoyed wearing the wig in the first few seasons, Coster-Waldau said, "That was no wig, it was all my hair! But there are a lot of wigs in the show, I'll give you that."

Fans will have to wait until 2019 to check Jaime Lannister's new look in the HBO series.

A few days ago, some leaked set photos showed some explosive fire at the Winterfell set in Northern Ireland. Several fan theories suggested that the fire could have caused by the white walkers as zombie dragon Viserion breathes his flame upon the city. Or, it could be Daenerys's dragons too.

