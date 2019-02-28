The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and fans are going crazy over all the theories out there.

But it seems like stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have apparently confirmed one thing.

Be warned. Possible spoilers.

Apparently, Jon and Daenerys will return to Winterfell as "not so secret lovers." Reportedly, we have confirmation that the Jon and Dany relationship will be out in the open. So, it will be all the more awkward when Samwell or Bran reveal to Jon and Daenerys the true nature of their relationship.

From what we have gathered from all the theories going around is that the revelation of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's relationship might turn into a major bone of contention between them and could even lead them to turn against each other. That would be more in line with what Game of Thrones is known for or an even crazier outcome could be possible where they decide to embrace their relationship and try to install their baby ion the Iron Throne. Either outcome is just as crazy so fans should be satisfied either way. The final season of Game of Thrones is setting itself up to be an epic event. With only six episodes, it is all but guaranteed that every episode will be packed with epic moments. Maybe a dragon on dragon aerial battle is in the cards while the living battle the dead below them. Wouldn't that be the definition of epic? We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.

