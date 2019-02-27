The final season of Game of Thrones is ramping up the hype. HBO just dropped new footage of the final season of Game of Thrones and we have to say that it was true to Game of Thrones form and epic.

Now the final season has six episodes, a shortened season, so you know that every second of every episode is going to be epic. And a face-off between the Dothraki, the Unullied and The Golden Company can definitely be defined as epic.

Be warned. Spoilers abound.

This is the apparent description of the third scene of the fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Apparently, news reaches Dragonstone that the Golden Company is on their way to attack Queen Daenerys. Apparently, Daenerys commands her remaining Unsullied and Dothraki to protect Dragonstone from the invaders and Varys advises her to leave Dragonstone immediately, but Daenerys doesn't listen to his counsel. Apparently, she realizes that her water has broken and she's ready to go into labour. Apparently, Missandei and Samwell Tarly help Daenerys and make her rest right away.

If this scene description does come true, it would leave Daenerys vulnerable at an extremely crucial moment in the war. Not only will she be in danger but her baby as well. Now she might be in good hands with Samwell Tarly but we still don't know what Missandei's motives are. Maybe she will steal Daenerys Targaryen's baby as a sacrifice to the Lord of the Light. We know that she isn't above doing that. And she did confess that she was going to die soon. So this just might be her last act. We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.