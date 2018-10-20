HBO

When anyone thinks about Game of Thrones, two question comes to everyone's mind — how the show will actually end and who will be sitting on the Iron Throne? The epic fantasy drama will return in 2019 but there are hundreds of theories about the fate of fans' favorite characters.

George R. R. Martin's original books have a lot of clues about the upcoming season eight. But still, over the last season, the televised story has taken a different course from the books and it makes everything more interesting.

There are so many Game of Thrones theories available online that it becomes hard for the fans to come up with a proper conclusion. That being said, based on the recent farewell messages from the lead stars and few hints from season 7, there are few such theories that will make Game of Thrones fans a run for their money.

Daenerys Targaryen will ultimately sit on Iron Throne

In Game of Thrones season 5, it was shown how a young Cersei Lannister visits Maggy the frog who tells her about her grim future. At some point during her walk of penance, Cersei imagines Maggy standing in the crown and recalling the prophecies.

When the young Cersei asks Maggy if she ever wed a prince? The fortune teller replies, "Never. You will wed the king." When Cersei asks if she will a queen then? Maggy said, "Aye. Queen you shall be... until there comes another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all that you hold dear."

This prophecy has led many to believe that it will be Daenerys who will actually cast Cersei down and take the seat at the Iron Throne.

Tyrion Lannister will die but will betray Daenerys first

As per one Redditor, there are chances that Tyrion will stab Daenerys in the back but the betrayal won't be over the jealousy as it was shown in season 7 finale, The Dragon and The Wolf. Rather, as per the Redditor, Jamie Lannister aka Kingslayer will be imprisoned upon his arrival at Winterfell.

The Redditor further suggests that Tyrion will free his brother, and by doing this, he will somehow betray his queen.

At the same time, there are theories that point towards the death of Tyrion Lannister.

Even Peter Dinklage recently hinted about Tyrion's fate in Game of Thrones season 8. During a recent interview, Peter stated that he is satisfied with Tyrion's end in the show.

"I feel very, very — I'm trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion." Peter added, "No matter what that is — death can be a great way out."

The return of Eddard Stark

Yes, the beloved Warden of the North and the Hand to King Robert died in the season 1 finale. All the fights in the last seasons are mainly because of Eddard's death. However, there are speculations that Eddard Stark will be returning in Game of Thrones season 8 in some capacity.

In George R. R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire series, Jon Snow apparently had dreams of a wight with his father's face attacking him. His dream led many to speculate that in the final season, the long-dead will be rising during the Long Winter.

Contrary to such speculations, Sean Bean, the actor who played Eddard Stark, said that HBO has not been in contact with him.

"I've heard rumors, but not from very good sources that I might be back. But I think I've done my time there, and I created a good character. It'd be rather strange to see him resurrected."

The return of Viserion

In season 7's finale episode, the Night King killed Dany's dragon, Viserion, and later turned him into a White Walker dragon. However, as per a Reddit user's theory, Viserion might remember where his true allegiance lies. With a little help from Melisandre, there are chances that he might return to its natural form and save the day.

Game of Thrones season 8 returns in 2019 on HBO.