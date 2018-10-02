Game of Thrones fans are in a treat of surprise! For most of the previously released two seasons, the beloved Direwolf of Jon Snow, Ghost, was missing from all the actions. But the giant direwolf will make his return in the eighth season of HBO's epic fantasy drama series.

The last time Ghost was shown in his full power was when he was protecting the dead body of Jon Snow at the Wall. After the resurrection of Jon Snow, Ghost was noticeably absent from the show. Many even speculated that due to Ghost's own safety, Jon did not allow his pet to take part in the biggest battle of the last two seasons. Since then, supposedly, Jon's Ghost is staying at Winterfell only and reportedly, guarding Sansa Stark and other Northerners.

But Jon Snow's Ghost is surely coming back in the final season of Game of Thrones and unlike his previous appearances, he will be having more time on the screen. Game of Thrones' VFX supervisor Joe Bauer recently told Huffington Post that fans will surely get to see Ghost in Game of Thrones season eight.

"Oh, you'll see him again. He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8. Ghost does show up, and he does some... he's very present and does some pretty cool things in Season Eight."

In Game of Thrones universe, Direwolves are held mythical in most of the south of Westeros. But the inhabitants of the North know that they are a real animal. In the very first episode of Game of Thrones, when Eddard Stark carried out the execution of Will for deserting the Night's Watch, he and his sons head back to Winterfell.

On their journey, they encounter a stag dead in the road. Looking for what actually killed it, the Warden of the North finds a dead female direwolf and her five pups. Each Stark son and daughter, including Jon Snow, adopt one direwolf.

However, it is actually very difficult for the team to work with the wolf in the show to recreate these mythical creatures.

"The direwolves are tough because you don't want to get them wrong, so we end up always shooting real wolves and doing a scaling trick with them, but the real wolves only behave in certain ways," Bauer continued. "I think that has something to do with why the direwolves are in the show but they're not maybe as integral as they are in the books."

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere in 2019.