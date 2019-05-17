Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 is going to feature Arya Stark and Jon Snow coming together to put an end to Daenerys Targaryen's terror. At the same time, there are chances that the final episode of HBO's highly anticipated drama series will have some sort of time jump in it.

As per the released promo, we saw how the Dothraki and Unsullied armies have invaded the King's Landing under the command of Mad Queen Targaryen. Daenerys' decision to turn entire down into ashes was shocking for everyone including Jon Snow / Aegon Targaryen. No one predicted that the character will go mad in her final battle and start burning everyone.

There are several theories currently circulating online that predict the end of Game of Thrones as we know it. Some fans are assuming that Jon Snow will stab his Valyrian steel sword into Daenerys' heart and join the Night's Watch. Some are suggesting that Arya Stark will wear Cersei Lannister's face and assassinate Daenerys. Whatever the case is, fans are convinced that Daenerys is going to die in the last episode of Game of Thrones.

At the same time, we did not get to see Bran or Sansa Stark in the recently released episodes. Some fans are speculating that the pale white color horse which Arya found at the end was actually Bran warging himself to save his elder sister.

Meanwhile, if Daenerys Targaryen dies by the hands of either Arya Stark or Jon Snow, then it would be a very poetic ending for a character like her. Furthermore, we might see the death of either Jon Snow or Arya Stark or both while they kill Daenerys. But chances are pretty slim that we get to see Bran Stark or Sansa Stark coming to the South to save their family.

If these important characters will die in the upcoming episode, then there are chances that we get to see a time jump in the narrative. Chances are that we might see Samwell Tarly and Bran Stark telling the story of King Jon Snow to the former's son, Jon. If this happens, then it might give a heart touching conclusion to the fans who have been watching the Emmy-award series from the very beginning.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 will feature Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Kit Harington as Jon Snow and is slated to air at 9 pm in the United States on HBO.