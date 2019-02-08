Game of Thrones season 8 is almost upon us and we have to say that the theories doing the rounds apparently seem to be ringing more and more true.

Now we don't know if the cast and the showrunners are keeping silent because we are wrong or if we are right. But from what we can gather, we have to lean towards the latter. Or at least hope that we're right.

So without further ado, here's the apparent script leak detailing the third scene of the second episode of Game of Thrones season 8. Be warned. Spoilers abound.

Apparently, the scene is a meeting between Cersei and Qyburn.

Qyburn apparently enters Cersei's chambers and mentions that she hasn't spoken about her miscarriage anymore and that she needs to take enough time to rest. Cersei responds that there's no time for that and doesn't want to say more about the miscarriage. Qyburn apparently leaves her chambers and Cersei watches from her window, witnessing how the snow falls in King's Landing.

Now that is a major spoiler if it is indeed true. If Cersei has indeed lost her child, her plans for the future with Jaime have ended. And she probably won't have any sway over him, which could mean that when the time comes, Jaime very well could execute Cersei for the good of the kingdoms. Now, this theory seems all the more likely because Jaime being Cersei's executioner would be a darkly poignant moment in Cersei's character arc. Though some fans may argue that it is too good an end for Cersei but we have to say, an end to Cersei is good enough for us at least.