So as expected, Dragons might be playing a major role in the final season of Game of Thrones. But it looks like the show has been foreshadowing something major involving the Dragons for the final season.

In the last season od Game of Thrones, apparently, Cersei Lannister had had a giant map of Westeros painted on the floor of a courtyard in the Red Keep. When discussing the map room on one of the season 7 Blu-ray commentaries, the producers revealed that they were specifically instructed to build it in such a way that we could see the sky from inside it. Why? "I can't tell you," said visual effects producer Steve Kullback. But apparently, it'll pay off in "an upcoming episode."

The imagery of a Dragon casting a long shadow as it flies over King's Landing has apparently been a recurring image of Game of Thrones. It wasn't clear whether the image was something the show was foreshadowing on purpose or if they just threw it in because it looked cool. But apparently with the new information about the Red Keep map room — according to visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer, there will be "a need to see the sky" from inside of it — it seems like the image was intentional.

Fans can hope that Cersei is standing in the map room, looks up at the sky and sees the Dragon coming for her.

Now that raises another question. Which dragon will it be?

Spoilers.

In case people forgot, Daenerys lost one of her dragons to the White Walkers. So the Undead dragon soaring over King's Landing could also signal that the living have lost the war and that would probably mean that the White Walkers have won and the Night King will probably claim the Iron Throne. Wouldn't that be something? We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.