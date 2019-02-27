Game of Thrones season eight is going to finally reveal who is the Prince that was promised. There were earlier speculations that dear old Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is going to be the savior. Then it was rumored that Jon's best friend in Westeros, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is the real Azor Ahai but as per recent speculation, Queen Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon may be the promised prince, who will save all the Seven Kingdoms.

In the published books, there are several prophecies about the characters of Game of Thrones but what makes everything intriguing are few prophecies about dragons. So, before we dwell into how the Drogon is the Prince that was promised, let's have a look at these prophecies.

Prophecy about Daenerys Targaryen's children:

"When the sun rises in the west and sets in the east. When the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves. When your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child. Then he will return, and not before."

The above prophecy is made by Mirri Maz Duur in the very first season of Game of Thrones. Over the last couple of seasons, this prophecy is somehow coming true. For instance, Quentyn Martell — literally the Sun's son — traveled from west to east to die. The Dothraki Sea dried up in a drought. And Dany got her periods for the first time in a while, before running into a bunch of members from Khal Drogo's clan.

Three heads of Dragons:

". . . three heads has the dragon . . . . . . three fires must you light . . . one for life and one for death and one to love . . . . . . three mounts must you ride . . . one to bed and one to dread and one to love . . . . . . three treasons will you know . . . once for blood and once for gold and once for love . . ."

This prophecy is heard by Dany during her trip to the House of the Undying. It seems like she has fulfilled a few of these. She has given birth to three dragons, who emits fire. Out of these three, she has given one to the Night King, who is considered dead. In season eight of Game of Thrones, fans may see how the remaining will come true.

The real prophecy about Azor Ahai:

"When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone."

Over the years, this prophecy has made many to believe that Jon Snow is going to be the promised Prince, who will reunite all the Seven Kingdoms, forge a sword and finally put an end to the terror coming from the North.

Stallion Who Mounts The World:

As per recent speculation, the description of the prophecy proclaims that Daenerys' unborn son, Rhaego, is the great Khal. In the book, there's this following prophecy:

"As swift as the wind he rides, and behind him, his khalasar covers the earth, men without number, with arakhs shining in their hands like blades of razor grass. Fierce as a storm this prince will be. His enemies will tremble before him, and their wives will weep tears of blood and rend their flesh in grief."

As per a Redditor via Screenrant, there are several pieces of evidence that justify that not Jon Snow, but Daenerys' dragon, Drogon, could become the promised Prince. Drogon is born when the red star bleeds red because of the red comet. And, he is traveling across the world with a Khalasar at his back and since Dany is a queen, he himself is a prince. Hence, he could become the promised prince.

Meanwhile, since Queen Daenerys Targaryen has two dragons riding beside her, all the Seven Kingdoms may come together to fight the one enemy that only matters — Night King.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres Sunday, April 14th at 9 pm on HBO.