Game of Thrones season 8 is only a few weeks away from its official release and fans of this HBO epic fantasy series are eagerly trying to find how the show's creators are going to wrap up this saga.

As of now, there are multiple theories about Game of Thrones characters but recently a fan pointed out about Queen Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) end in the series and if this theory holds any truth, then it will surely change the course of entire series.

As we discussed earlier, the greatest battle is coming from the North. In the final episode of Game of Thrones season 7 titled, "Beyond the Wall," we saw how Night King has finally broken down the Great Wall and even resurrected Daenerys' dragon from dead. In the last and final season, he is going to come to the Westeros and will surely create havoc.

Talking about Queen Dany, it was revealed in George RR Martins' first book and the subsequent TV series that Khal Drago's wife and Jon Snow's current love interest is unburnt — which means in Game of Thrones that fire cannot kill her. Earlier today, a fan pointed out the same thought and asked a very simple question about Daenerys' fate.

The Redditor asked that if Daenerys Targaryen dies in the final season of Game of Thrones, she could become a White Walker since her body cannot be burn. As it turns out, she can be the perfect candidate to become the new Night Queen.

How's that possible in Game of Thrones? Well, if she dies by the hands of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) or by Night King and her body is not given a proper send-off, then she may become a White Walker and can subsequently replace the Night King and will sit on the throne as she always wanted. In this case, it won't be the Iron Throne which she dreamed since her childhood but it would be a throne nonetheless.

So, if we have to understand this then we have to understand how Night King's are actually made or born. In Martin's Game of Thrones, The White Walkers are an ancient race of humanoid ice creatures who come from the Far North of Westeros and they are apparently thousands of years old, coming from the time preceding the Age of Heroes (an HBO prequel is already in development). In the series, it was shown with a vision of Bran Stark showing the Children of the Forest creating the Night King as part of their war effort against the First Men.

It means that Children of the Forest has to be present if they have to make Daenerys the new Night Queen.

Well, this speculations does sound interesting and it may happen as well. But chances of ending the epic fantasy saga on such note won't possibly make any sense. The thought of Daenerys Targaryen becoming the Night Queen is intriguing but it will surely part fans into two groups.