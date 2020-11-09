Game of Thrones' Night King actor Vladimír Furdík mocked President Donald Trump on social media following his projected loss in the US elections 2020 against Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even before officially announcing the results of the presidential elections, President Donald Trump tweeted that "I WON THE ELECTION, BY A LOT!" However, as it turned out, Biden is projected to win the presidential race, making Trump's winning tweet moot. Twitter even flagged Trump's tweet about "winning the election" for spreading possible misinformation.

Following Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' historic win, Game of Thrones star Vladimír Furdík took to Twitter and joked that he won Winterfell's battle, which all the Game of Thrones fan knows perfectly well that was not the case.

At the time of this writing, Donald Trump is projected to have 213 electoral college votes against Joe Biden's projected 279. While millions of people worldwide are celebrating Biden's win, it should be noted that his victory is not confirmed yet.

Night King's Winterfell Battle:

Night King and his White Walkers army were one of the most important parts of HBO's Game of Thrones. Over the first seven seasons, their presence seemed very horrifying. When Night King killed Daenerys Targaryen's dragon in season seven, it was inevitable that the battle between Daenerys and Night King would be epic.

Both the characters met face-to-face in Game of Thrones season eight episode "Battle of Winterfell," where White Walkers attacked Winterfell and fought against Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's army.

However, as it turned out, Night King was looking for Bran Stark and wished to eliminate him. And when Night King approached Bran, he was easily killed by Arya Stark. Their fight didn't even last for more than two scenes.

More than a year later, Game of Thrones' final season remains a controversial topic among fans, and it will only be changed when we get to see the first Game of Thrones' spinoff show, House of the Dragon. Fans are hoping to see the early signs of White Walkers and how the Children of Forest created night King in the first place.