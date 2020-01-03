Netflix's The Witcher and HBO's Game of Thrones are getting compared by millions of fans who enjoy watching high-octane fantasy drama TV shows. GoT fans would be excited to know that there is a huge connection between Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke-starrer and Henry Cavill's recently released TV show.

The Witcher and Game of Thrones both have medieval settings where humans are more dangerous than monsters. In GoT, the main villains were not the Night King or White Walkers but it were different queens and kings who destroyed kingdoms for the sake of the Iron Throne. Similarly to that, in The Witcher season 1, we witnessed how the world is entering into the darkness by the hands of humans alone.

That being said, there is one more interesting connection between these two. Vladimir Furdik, who played the role of Night King in Game of Thrones, serves as the fight choreographer for The Witcher.

In The Witcher season 1, Vladimir Furdik was responsible for nearly every fight scene. Unfortunately, this Game of Thrones star won't be returning when Henry Cavill's Netflix fantasy drama will return for season 2.

Night King's Vladimir Furik even talked about Henry Cavill's sword-fighting skills. Back in July, he was interviewed at a movie festival in the Czech Republic where he commented on Henry Cavill playing the role of Geralt of Rivia.

"He is excellent, without him they wouldn't be able to do it, I can guarantee that. I don't know any actors who are that good with a sword and fight scenes overall as Henry is. I have never met anyone who could learn fight choreography [for a scene] in two hours."

The Witcher and Game of Thrones comparison

Ever since Netflix announced its multi-million dollar project starring Batman v Superman movie star Henry Cavill, fans started to compare it with HBO's Game of Thrones. Even Vladimir Furdik stated that they want to reach GoT's level and one day even wish to go beyond that. As per Vladimir, GoT was more about acting and drama

"When it comes to our action scenes I can vouch for their quality and from what I have seen of the actual footage they are very good. It's hard to know whether the fans will like the acting and the dramatic elements, whether the show will be a hit or not. Some fans like Henry as Geralt, others are against him so it's a very delicate situation and Netflix are taking a huge risk."