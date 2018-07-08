Game of Thrones fans have to wait until 2019 for the final season to drop. If the wait isn't long enough already, now Game of Thrones cast member Maisie Williams took to Instagram to tease season 8 of the HBO drama show.

The Arya Stark actress shared a picture from her last day on the sets of GoT and it was one bloody helluva picture. Williams shared a picture of her white shoes, covered in red stains obviously hinting a bloody battle. However, it was her caption that got everyone speculating.

Williams captioned the picture: "Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come." While the statement wraps up her journey on the show, it is the hashtags that have some juicy spoilers.

The hashtags she's used on the post are: "#lastwomanstanding (Last woman standing) #barely (barely) #immasleepforthenextfouryears (Imma sleep for the next four years) #justkiddingidontsleep (just kidding don't sleep)."

Last woman standing? Did she mean Arya is the only female character to have survived the events of season 8 or does it merely mean that Williams was the last female cast to wrap up the filming.

Fans will have to wait until 2019 to find out her fate. Williams joined the show at the age of 12 and shot to fame instantly. Her stellar performance helped Williams earn an Emmy nominations. Following GoT, she will portraying the role of Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane in the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants.

Meanwhile, Williams wasn't the only one who bid her character and show a farewell on the social media platform. Prior to Arya, Emilia Clark who plays Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi, the Mother of Dragons took to Instagram and shared two emotional posts marking her last day of filming.

She also spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed that her final Game of Thrones scene "f**ked her up." She said, "It f--ked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is..."

While little is known about the final season, HBO boss Casey Bloys assured that fans are going to be extremely happy. "This story, A Song of Fire and Ice, is done. There's no revival, reboot, spinoff talk. The fans are going to be very, very happy," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sophie Turner further teased the ending in an interview with Digital Spy when she said, "For me — without giving anything away, I guess — I was satisfied with how unpredictable the show's ending really is."

"People have come up with so many fan theories about how it's going to end, and who will end up where, and who will end up with who. It really is so unpredictable the way that it ends up. I'm very satisfied with that, and I think that the fans will be satisfied with that, too," she added.